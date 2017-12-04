Man pleads guilty after he hits a car nearly head-on and kills 3 men

A California man has pleaded guilty in the case of a crash that killed 3 men on I-94 in Dunn County.

36-year old Serghei Kundilovski pleaded guilty to 3 counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. He will be sentenced on February 5th.

According to police and court records, Kundilovski was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-94 on July 13th when he struck an oncoming vehicle. The crash killed 3 Minneapolis men. Police found 2 Ultra Duster canned air units in Kundilovski’s car. Authorities believe Kundilovski was huffing, using the aerosol to get high.