Man hurt in rollover crash in Buffalo County

A man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he crashed his car in Buffalo County.

It happened before noon on Highway 88 at Yaeger Valley Road in the Township of Waumandee. The Sheriff’s Department says they got a report of a 1-vehicle rollover with entrapment. When crews arrived on scene, they discovered the driver of the car, 25-year old Jarett Svihlik of Dubuque, Iowa, was out of the car and the only occupant.

A preliminary investigation showed that Svihilik was driving a 2012 Ford Econoline southbound on Highway 88 when he entered the shoulder of the road. He attempted to get back on the road but over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn approximately 4 to 5 times before coming to a stop in the northbound ditch. Svihlik was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The crash remains under investigation.