A man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in St. Croix County.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon in the 1000 block of US Highway 12 in the Town of Warren. A witness says a car going west on US Highway 12 hit a bicyclist, who flew over the windshield and landed in the north ditch. A person followed the driver until deputies could stop his car near Alexander Road in the Town of Hudson. The victim was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.