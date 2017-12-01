Convicted sex offender going to prison for stalking woman and her children

A convicted sex offender is going to prison for stalking a woman and her children.

38-year old Michael Hughes of rural Chippewa Falls pleaded no contest to being a sex offender who failed to register. This week, he was sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision, with a requirement to have no contact with the victim or her home, and he can’t consume drugs or alcohol or enter taverns. He also must comply with sex offender registration rules.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told authorities that Hughes would drive slowly past her house in the summer of 2015, and routinely pull into her driveway to turn around. One time, he spoke to the victim’s 10-year old son and asked him if his mother was home. The woman learned that Hughes was convicted of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in Eau Claire County in 2000, and filed a restraining order against him.