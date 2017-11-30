Name of man involved in 4-hour standoff released

The name of the man who was taken into custody on Monday after a 4-hour standoff in Black River Falls has been released.

26-year old Denzel Sanders of Black River Falls was arrested just before 6:30 Monday evening. He has been charged with failure to comply with officers’ attempt to take him into custody, domestic disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and probation violation.

According to sheriff’s officials, the standoff began shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday when a woman reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on West Bauer Road. When deputies located the suspect on S. Third Street and attempted to take him into custody, he went into the house where he was known to have access to multiple firearms. The suspect barricaded himself inside and refused to come out, and the area was then secured and the Emergency Response Team was brought in. The case remains under investigation.