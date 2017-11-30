Man charged with trying to sell drugs to undercover cop

A Minneapolis man is accused of trying to sell drugs to an undercover police officer in Eau Claire.

33-year old Ryan Field has been charged with felony counts of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of non-narcotics with intent to deliver. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug parphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, an undercover officer approached the driver of a suspicious looking car that was parked at the Motel 6 parking lot on Craig Road at 11:30 p.m. November 17th. The driver, later identified as Field, had a conversation with the officer and asked if Eau Claire was a party town. Field then asked the officer if he was looking to buy drugs. A 2nd officer stopped Field when he attempted to leave the parking lot. Heroin, steroids and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle, and marijuana was found in his motel room.

