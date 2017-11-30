Man charged with arson and sexual assault

An Eau Claire man is accused of setting his apartment on fire and then sexually assaulting a woman who was checking on his welfare.

56-year old Wesley Halliday faces several charges, including felony counts of arson to a building and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. If he’s convicted of the felony charges, he could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to Park Tower Apartments on Farwell Street just after 3 a.m. Monday to assist firefighters who were responding to a fire alarm and smoke. Firefighters said Halliday started a fire in his 2nd floor apartment by burning paper on his stove because he was cold and wanted to warm up. A woman who is a key holder for all the apartments in the building told the officer she was sexually assaulted by Halliday when she checked on him when the alarm was sounding. She said once she entered Halliday’s apartment, he advanced towards her, pushed her against a wall, and grabbed her twice in a sexual manner.