Woman charged with child neglect due to drug use

A woman is accused of neglecting her 4 small children, in part, because of her drug use.

28-year old Rochelle Weissinger has been charged with 4 misdemeanor counts each of child neglect and bail jumping. She is free on a $1,000 signature bond and returns to court on December 19th.

According to the criminal complaint, a social worker from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services told police on November 8th that she was concerned for Weissinger because she was under the influence of cocaine and indicated she was hallucinating. Weissinger’s 4 children are between the ages of 1 and 5-years old. Police forced themselves into her residence and found her slipping in and out of consciousness. Her youngest child was crawling over Weissinger’s head and shoulders. She was taken to the hospital and admitted to using methamphetamine and cocaine.