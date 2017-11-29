2 people arrested in connection with overdose death

2 people have been arrested after a 40-year old Chippewa Falls man died from a drug overdose last week.

Nicholas Buck was found dead by police after they arrived at his home just beofre 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 40-year old Shane Johnson and 38-year old April Lonetree were taken into custody on Friday. Officers believe Johnson gave heroin to Buck, causing his death.

Officers conducted a search warrant at Johnson and Lonetree’s home on Thursday. Officers seized a half-pound of methamphetamine, 23 grams of heroin, 21 grams of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, more than 100 bottles of suspected steroids, over $5,000 in cash and 2 pistols. The drugs are valued at about $48,000, and Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said it is one of the largest seizures for the department in recent history.

Johnson appeared in court on Monday and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond. Lonetree is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.