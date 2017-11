A Chippewa Falls man is in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while hunting.

The Washburn County Sheriff’s Department responded yesterday evening to a call from a woman saying her husband accidentally shot himself in the foot. The man said he was retrieving his deer when he realized his rifle safety was off. He tripped while trying to put it back on and shot himself in the right foot. The man was taken to the hospital by helicopter and has had two surgeries to clean the wound.