Woman sentenced for violating probation

An Eau Claire woman is going to prison for violating her probation.

26-year old Stephanie Deyot has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and 5 years of extended supervision. She was originally sentenced in September 2016 to 4 years of probation for one count of burglary.

According to court records, Deyot violated conditions of her probation by absconding from probation, running from law enforcement, using methamphetamine and another controlled substance, and being terminated from a treatment court.