A man was hurt in an ATV accident in Pierce County last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were notified of the accident Sunday morning near 125th Avenue in the Town of Maiden Rock. When they arrived on the scene, they found 67-year old Norman Hilleren near the bottom of a hill with a Yamaha Kodiak ATV. Hilleren was driving the ATV on a hill when he lost control and rolled down it. He was taken to the hospital with unknown