An Eau Claire man is going to prison for violating his probation.

36-year old Scott Robertson has been sentenced to 2 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision. He was originally sentenced in August 2016 to 3 years of probation for one count of methamphetamine delivery.

According to court records, Robertson violated terms of his probation by using meth and marijuana, and failing to attend appointments at the Community Transitions Center.