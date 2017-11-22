Former restaurant manager sentenced for stealing from business

The former night manager of an Eau Claire fast food restaurant has been sentenced for stealing several thousand dollars from the business.

35-year old Robert Melsness pleaded no contest to a felony count of theft in a business setting. He has been sentenced to 3 years of probation and must pay $8,500 in restitution. He also can’t have contact with Arby’s restaurants.

According to the criminal complaint, Arby’s officials reported that Melsness, the night manager at the Arby’s on South Hastings Way, took money from the till from January 2016 to last February. Surveillance video showed Melsness ringing up discounts during transactions and wasn’t giving the discounts to customers. The false discounts resulted in a surplus of money in the till, and Melsness would take the extra cash and put it in his pocket. Melsness admitted to stealing the money when authorities confronted him about it.