Crews continue to search for 3 missing men in Eau Claire.

Law enforcement agencies and volunteers from Rapid Search and Rescue searched along the Chippewa River and in Altoona yesterday. Blake Mares was reported missing by his family from Altoona November 5th. Brenden Felton was last seen October 28th on First Avenue downtown. Byron Reece’s property was found in Putnam Park on November 10th and hasn’t been heard from since.