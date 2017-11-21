Man sentenced for having gun after altercation

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for retrieving a loaded handgun from his vehicle after having a verbal altercation with another person on Water Street.

25-year old William Geiger pleaded no contest to a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. He will spend 3 years on probation and 60 days in jail. As conditions of his probation, Geiger must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and can’t drink alcohol or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, 3 witnesses approached a UW-Eau Claire police officer just before 10:30 p.m. September 23rd to report a man walking in the Water Street area with a gun tucked in his pants. The incident started outside Brothers Bar and Grill. One of the witnesses said the man, later identified as Geiger, was upset about someone stealing his military ID and was going to get his handgun. He then grabbed another person by the shirt and then went to retrieve something from his vehicle which witnesses say looked like a pistol.