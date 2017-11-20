Woman charged for exposing her kids to drugs

An Eau Claire woman has been charged with exposing her 4 children to cocaine and possibly methamphetamine.

30-year old Keanna Johnson was charged last week with 4 misdemeanor counts of child neglect, a misdemeanor count of obstructing of justice, and a felony count of bail jumping. Johnson failed to attend her scheduled court appearance on Thursday, so a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire County Human Services Department officials contacted Eau Claire police because they believed Johnson was exposing her 4 children, ages 7 months to 12-years old, to cocaine. Johnson refused hair follicle tests on all the children and would not drug-test herself. However, the fathers of 3 of the children consented to follicle tests, and all 3 children tested positive for cocaine. Johnson eventually admitted to smoking and snorting cocaine while her children were in her care.