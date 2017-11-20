Lawsuit filed against Dunn County, sheriff’s office and jail

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Dunn County, the sheriff’s office and a former jailer who sexually assaulted an inmate in March 2016.

The inmate and victim, identified in the suit as Rachel Slabey of Menomonie, also filed the personal injury suit against Sheriff Dennis Smith, Jail Captain Brenda LaForte, and 3 correctional officers. The suit was filed last Wednesday in Dunn County, and it seeks a jury trial. No court dates have been set yet.

The suit notes Slabey, while incarcerated at the jail, was subjected to “cruel and inhumane treatment” and deliberate indifference to her safety and rights. She also states the defendants failed to provide humane and safe conditions of confinement, which created a substantial risk of harm to her and deprived her of her constitutional rights. The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages as well as punitive damages.