Man going to jail for road-rage incident

An Eau Claire man is going to jail for being involved in an apparent road rage incident that resulted in a rear-end collision.

44-year old Michael Seamon pleaded no contest recently to a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor charge of 3rd-offense drunken driving. He has been sentenced to 80 days in jail, 2 years of probation, and his driver’s license has been revoked for 27 months.

According to the criminal complaint. authorities were called to a 2-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. February 26th on Cameron Street in the Town of Union. A man and woman told a deputy they were going south on North Clairemont Avenue when the saw a red vehicle come up behind them at a high rate of speed. The red vehicle passed them in an aggressive manner, and cut them off by abruptly swerving back in front of them. Eventually, the red vehicle crashed into them and the driver got out and started to yell at the man. No one was hurt in the crash.