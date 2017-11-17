Man arrested for his 8th OWI

A Cadott man has been arrested for drunk driving for the 8th time.

53-year old Richard Gray has been charged with a felony count of 8th-offense drunken driving. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 7 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire police officer noticed a vehicle that was stopped at a red light at a Hastings Way intersection at 10:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was indicating a left turn but was in the lane going straight. The officer pulled over the vehicle and made contact with Gray, the driver. The officer could smell intoxicants, and Gray’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. Gray admitted to drinking at an Eau Claire tavern. His blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit.