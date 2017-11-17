Man accused of selling heroin in the Eau Claire area

An Eau Claire man is accused of selling heroin.

24-year old Tanner Beeksma is charged with a felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver. If he’s convicted, Beeksma could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle with a defective brake light at 8:25 p.m. October 17th on I-94 in the Town of Union. Beeksma was the driver and appeared nervous. Authorities searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing heroin in the spare tire wheel well in the trunk. Beeksma told police he would buy $50 to $200 worth of heroin at a time and sell it to his clients.