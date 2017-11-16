Students who left threatening messages at school could be facing charges

Police are recommending charges against 2 students suspected of leaving threatening notes at Chippewa Falls High School.

A life threatening message was written Monday on a girl’s bathroom stall. Soon after 3 more messages were found, 1 in the boy’s bathroom and 2 written on paper in both bathrooms. The police chief said charges of making terroristic threats and a bomb scare are being referred for the 16-year-old students. Because of their age, the case is being sent to Chippewa County Juvenile Intake.