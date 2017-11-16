Man going to prison for burning a toddler

A Stanley man is going to prison for burning a 2-year old child in 2016.

41-year old Ricky Mullins pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to child abuse-intentionally causing harm and delivery of meth. He has been sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley in January 2016 after reports of a 2-year old child having burn injuries on the abdomen and buttocks. The child was also acting lethargic and had suspicious dots on the right thigh, and doctors wouldn’t rule out that the toddler was injected with a drug.