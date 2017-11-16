Man going to jail for firing rounds outside his home

A rural Cadott man, who is a convicted felon, has been convicted of firing several rounds from a gun outside his trailer home while he was intoxicated.

39-year old Jason Mertes pleaded no contest to being a felon possessing a firearm. He has been sentenced to 60 days in jail and 2 years of probation with a requirement to not drink alcohol or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies went to Mertes’ home at 12:19 a.m. June 11th after receiving a report that Mertes had sent suicidal messages to another person. When officers arrived, 2 eyewitnesses said they had heard 2 gunshots fired from Mertes’ trailer. An officer then saw Mertes come out on the porch, fire the gun, and then go back inside the trailer. When confronted by officers, Mertes complied and set down his gun.