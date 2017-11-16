Man found guilty of sending sexual messages to teen girl

A Spring Valley man has pleaded no contest to a felony chargee stemming from him sending a Facebook message of his private parts to a 16-year old girl.

29-year old Cory Mandelkow was found guilty this week of exposing a child to harmful materials in February 2016. He will be sentenced on January 2nd.

According to the criminal complaint, Menomonie police received a report from the girl’s father that Mandelkow had sent her messages that turned sexual. The girl blocked Mandelkow from sending any further messages, and deleted them. Mandelkow told police his Facebook account had been hacked, but later admitted to contacting the girl, but thought she was 18.