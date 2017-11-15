Teen going to jail for an armed robbery at Eau Claire Domino’s

A Bloomer teen is going to jail for his role in a robbery at the Eau Claire Domino’s in April.

18-year old Anthony Plumley was sentenced to at least 7 months in jail and 7 years of probation on a felony count of robbery with threat of force.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police responded to the armed robbery on April 7th at Domino’s on Clairemont Avenue. An employee said 2 males entered the business and robbed it of cash at gunpoint before fleeing the scene. Plumley’s co-defendant, 18-year old Derrick Rapley of Eau Claire, returns to court on January 11th.