Man accused of killing Sheriff’s Deputy will undergo a mental health evaluation

A Conrath man accused of shooting and killing Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze will be evaluated by a doctor to validate his claim of being mentally ill.

44-year old Doug Nitek is charged with 31 counts stemming from the October 2016 shooting. Some of those charges include 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide and bail jumping. He pleaded not guilty to all counts in June, but in October, his attorneys changed his plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Nitek will now be evaluated on that claim. Nitek’s trial is slated to begin on April 30th.