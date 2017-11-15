Local school put on lockdown after a threat is made

Police in Menomonie responded to a threat at the high school there yesterday.

It was similar to the incidents at other local schools this week, as a threatening note was found in the bathroom. Even though no weapons were found at the school, the Menomonie Police Department maintained a strong presence at Menomonie High School for the remainder of the school day, and additional security measures will be taken. This incident remains under investigation by the Menomonie Police Department and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.