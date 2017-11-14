Woman going to prison for violating probation

An Eau Claire woman is going to prison for violating her probation.

26-year old Alyssa Sullivan has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision. She also can’t have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Sullivan was originally sentenced in September 2016 to 3 years of probation for 7 felony convictions, which include heroin delivery, forgery, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. According to court records, Sullivan violated terms of her probation by making her whereabouts and activities unknown, using meth, being terminated from a treatment court, fleeing from police and using heroin.