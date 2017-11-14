Pet food drive being held to help local food pantry

A pet food drive is being held to help those in need.

The drive will last through December 15th, and will benefit the St. Francis Food Pantry. The organizer of the event says he hopes to surpass the 6,621 pounds collected in 2016. As of Friday, over 2,100.

Donations of pet food, treats and cat litter can be dropped off at several locations throughout Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. Some of those drop-off sites are Eau Claire Animal Hospital, Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus and Tropic Waters.