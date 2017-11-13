Woman charged with 7th OWI

A Boyceville woman has been sentenced for her 7th drunk driving offense.

52-year old Sharon Fix has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. She also had her driver’s license revoked for 36 months and must pay over $1,800 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer responded to a vehicle in the ditch about a mile west of Boyceville at about 8:20 a.m. January 26. Fix told the officer she hit a patch of ice and lost control of the vehicle, but the officer noticed she was rapidly eating spearmint Lifesavers and appeared nervous. Her speech slow and slurred, and the officer saw an empty plastic bottle of whiskey in debris near the vehicle. Fix failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.