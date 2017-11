A 2-week jury trial has been set for the Fall Creek man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend in September, and burying their bodies on his property.

46-year old Wayne Price pleaded not guilty this week to 5 felonies, which include 2 counts each of 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, and 1 count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety. A 2-week trial has been scheduled to begin on October 1st. Price remains in jail on a $1 million cash bail.