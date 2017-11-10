Man arrested for threatening people with a gun at an Eau Claire bar

An Eau Claire man has been arrested in connection with gun threats made at a bar on Tuesday night.

Police were called to The Pickle on Water Street at around 10:40 Tuesday night because 22-year old Deandre Vales was yelling with people inside the bar, pulled out a pistol and threatened them with it. While officers were on their way to the bar, Vales continued to argue with other people while holding the gun. When officers confronted Vales, he fled into the back beer garden and was confronted by additional officers. Vales threw the loaded gun to the ground and went out the back door. He was eventually taken into custody and the gun was secured.