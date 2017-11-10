2 men facing charges for running an illegal deer hunting operation

The owner and an employee of a deer farm in Galesville will face criminal charges and civil penalties for allegedly running an illegal deer-hunting operation.

A joint investigation by the Wisconsin DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection found that, the owner of Brush Ranch Outfitters, Travis Brush and employee Randall Hoff, were involved in luring wild deer into a high-fenced captive deer farm with the intent to harvest trophy bucks.

They altered the fence to allow wild deer to enter and customers would then purchase a hunting opportunity and harvest deer year round. The use of illegal bait along with hunts during closed seasons and hunting with the wrong licenses also were investigated and led to additional charges.