A Menomonie man was hurt after his car crashes in Pierce County this week.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 128 near 890th Avenue east of Spring Valley. Their investigation found that 31-year old Lee Kistner was driving a pickup north on Highway 128 when it left the road, entered a ditch and struck a driveway embankment. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie with undetermined injuries.