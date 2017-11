Charges are being recommended against a pedestrian hit by a Menomonie Police squad car.

The pedestrian had been lying in the roadway on October 15th on Wilson Avenue in Menomonie when the officer tried to swerve, but couldn’t avoid hitting him. Investigators say the man’s blood alcohol level was well above the legal limit at the time. The man is likely facing charges of carrying a identification not his own, underage drinking, and standing in a roadway.