Man convicted of sexual assault in the past is charged with it again

An Eau Claire man who already has 2 convictions of sexual assault has been charged with it again after he sexually assaulted a woman at a home in Chippewa Falls.

38-year old Michael Pickerign was charged this week with 3 counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault by use of force, and 1 count of 3rd-degree sexual assault. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a 32-year old woman told police Pickerign sexually assaulted her October 20th at a home on the 600 block of West Garden Street. She said he forced her to have sex with her.

Pickerign was convicted of sexual assault of a child in 2013 and sexual assault in 2003.