A Colfax man has been charged in Dunn County after he failed to respond to letters from the state Sex Offender Registry and updating his address.

The criminal complaint says 35-year Michael Ross failed to respond to letters from February 2013 to May 2016. He was convicted in November 2005 of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in Dunn County and was a mandatory sex offender registrant. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 5th.