Man who stabbed man to death now has a clean record

An Eau Claire man who stabbed another man to death in 2012 now has a clean record.

25-year old Doua Vang’s record is clean after he stayed out of trouble for the past 3 years, spent a month in jail, served several hours of community service and paid for the funeral of the man he stabbed to death in October 2012.

According to court records, Vang had been celebrating his 20th birthday with family and friends at his apartment on Richard Drive in Eau Claire when he told several guests to leave when they became loud and rowdy. The group then returned to start a fight. When they began hitting Vang’s other guests, he yelled at them to leave, and when they refused, he picked up a kitchen knife. When Vang saw one of his brothers get punched by 17-year old Bobby Vue, Vang stabbed Vue once in the chest with the knife.