Woman and 2 kids hurt in rollover crash

A woman and 2 children have been hospitalized after a single-rollover crash in the Town of Trimbelle.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year old Cyntha Linder of Durand and her 2 children were traveling northbound on Highway 63 near the intersection of Highway KK when she lost control of the vehicle on the slush-covered road. The vehicle entered the ditch, overturned and came to a rest in a field. Linder and her children were taken to a River Falls hospital with undetermined injuries.