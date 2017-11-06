Man charged after he tries to break into a construction trailer

An Eau Claire man is facing charges after an Eau Claire officer found him using a grinder in a construction site on the south side of the city.

24-year old Joel Schiller has been charged with attempted burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, possession of burglary tools and entry onto a construction site. He is a repeat offender of all charges.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer was walking north on the sidewalk on the 2400 block of Sessions Street last Sunday when she saw someone using a grinder on the construction site. She walked towards the site and saw a man, identified as Schiller, had opened the trailer door, setting off an alarm. He then closed the trailer. She then saw him put the padlock back on the trailer and had a grinder in his hands.

Schiller was eventually arrested after the officer called the owner of the trailer and he didn’t recognize Schiller’s name.