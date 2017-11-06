Couple charged after children test positive for meth

An Eau Claire couple is facing child neglect charges after children in their care tested positive for methamphetamine.

Nicholas and Valerie Schmude made their initial court appearance last week where bonds were issued for both of them. They can’t have contact with the children unless it’s approved by the Department of Human Services, and can’t use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs or paraphernalia, or enter any bars or taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police received a report from the DHS on September 18th that meth was being used at a house on Ferry Street, and 3 children, ages 9, 8, and 4, were inside the house at the time. Initially, Nicholas and Valerie Schmude denied any type of drug use at the house, but eventually admitted to using meth 2 days earlier. Both tested positive for meth, along with 2 of the 3 children.