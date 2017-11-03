Man charged after he fires gun and has a standoff with police

An Eau Claire man has been charged after he shot off a gun and had a standoff with police in a north side neighborhood Wednesday morning.

61-year old Gregory Marion has been charged with 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety-armed while intoxicated.

According to police, they received a report just before 1 a.m. of a gunshot and people yelling in the 3600 block of Seymour Road. They learned that man, identified as Marion, was shooting a gun in the road and had pointed the gun at a neighbor’s head. When police arrived on scene, Marion went back inside his house and a standoff began. When Marion eventually came out of the house, he continued to be combative and resisted arrest. A stun gun was used on him to take him into custody. No residents or officers were hurt during the incident.