Man charged with 5th OWI after he crashes his motorcycle

A Lake Hallie man who crashed his motorcycle in September has been charged with drunk driving.

60-year old Michael Mahowald has been charged with 5th-offense OWI. He had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he was arrested. He will appear in court next week.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie police officer responded to a crashed motorcycle at 1:40 a.m. September 24th at 30th Avenue and 109th Street. The motorcycle was at the scene, but not the driver. Police later found Mahowald, who insisted he wasn’t driving, and someone must have taken the motorcycle. Mahowald was covered in dirt and bleeding from both elbows. The keys to the motorcycle were in Mahowald’s pocket, and there was no evidence of tampering on the bike.