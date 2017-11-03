Couple charged with running a drug house and child neglect

A couple has been charged with running a drug house and child neglect after police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their house.

29-year old Molly McGlynn of Chippewa Falls and 28-year old Thomas McGlynn of Scottsdale, Virginia have each been charged with possessing methamphetamine, possessing drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place and 2 counts of child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were called to a house on Superior Street on September 28th after a report of a possible drug overdose. When officers arrived, they were told the person already left. Officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the house, which included pipes and syringes. The couple admitted to using meth in recent days, and the children in the home were removed and placed with foster parents. 2 children, ages 18 months and 6-years old, both tested positive for having drugs in their system.