Needles found in Halloween candy in Arcadia

In the days after Halloween the Arcadia Police Department is now asking for your help after needles were found in some candy there.

According to the police department, the candy was handed out during the city’s trick-or-treating hours, which were between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Parents are reminded to thoroughly inspect the candy, breaking it open before kids eat it to make sure it’s safe.

If you have any information on this incident, or have found more candy that has needles in it, you’re want to let the Arcadia Police Department or the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department know.