Names of those involved in officer-involved shooting have been released

The names of those involved in an officer-involved shooting in Black River Falls on Saturday have been released.

A news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice says 27-year old Lucas DeFord of Black River Falls was shot by sheriff’s deputy Justin Wathke on Saturday morning. Wathke has been with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department since 2009, and is on administrative assignment during the investigation.

The Sheriff says the incident started when a deputy investigated a call about disorderly conduct and a possible restraining violation. Wathke found DeFord’s vehicle and a chase ensued after Wathke tried to pull DeFord over. DeFord drove into a residential area where he displayed a firearm. Wathke then shot DeFord, who later died from the gunshot wound.