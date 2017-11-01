New assistant district attorney begins duties in Chippewa County

There is a new assistant district attorney in Chippewa County.

Scott Zehr began his duties as the ADA on Monday. He replaces Chad Verbeten, who left last week to take a job as an assistant district Attorney General for the Department of Criminal Justice. Zehr had been working as a public defender, and worked 5 years as an attorney and spent 6 years in the military. District Attorney Wade Newell offered Zehr the job, skipping the application process. He says he’s relieved to have the position filled so quickly.