Man charged with sexually assaulting a woman

An Illinois man has been charged after he entered a hotel room in Lake Hallie and crawled into bed with a woman he didn’t know.

34-year old Demond Dorsey of East St. Louis has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and 4th-degree sexual assault. He was scheduled to be in court yesterday.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened September 24th at the Hampton Inn in Lake Hallie. A woman told authorities she was asleep in her room, and when she woke up, Dorsey, who she didn’t know, was lying in bed with her and touching her below the waist. When interviewed, Dorsey admitted he crawled into bed with the woman for the purpose of sexual gratification.