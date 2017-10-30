Traffic stop leads to the discovery of drugs and handguns and 2 arrests

2 men have been arrested in Ladysmith after a routine traffic stop uncovered drugs and loaded handguns in a vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped for a registration violation at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on West 9th Street, but the officer suspected drugs could be in the vehicle. The vehicle was eventually searched, and authorities found a large amount of prescription pills and methamphetamine. Cash and 2 concealed, loaded handguns were also found in the vehicle.

A passenger in the car, 32-year old Charles Kagigebi of Baraboo, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, several drug charges and a probation violation. Another passenger, 31-year old Thomas Isham of Hayward, was arrested for a probation violation.